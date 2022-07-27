Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

ShipBob Removes Some Complexity from International Orders

Ina Steiner
ShipBob
ShipBob Removes Some Complexity from International Orders

ShipBob is offering a new solution to merchants who use its fulfillment service designed to simplify some of the complexities of international selling while reducing customs delays.

ShipBob’s Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) solution is designed to eliminate surprise fees and long delays experienced by international customers, which also has the benefit of reducing customer service inquiries.

ShipBob said by integrating with FlavorCloud, its DDP solution enables merchants to activate an app that calculates and charges the appropriate duties and taxes during the checkout process.

Delivered Duty Paid is available throughout all 30 fulfillment centers in the US, UK, and Ireland, including for merchants who use ShipBob’s in-house fulfillment solution, Merchant Plus.

The company said its customers can now “convert more shoppers globally, enabling them to ship to more than 200 countries while bypassing the complexities of VAT and other taxes and streamlining customs clearance.”

More information is available on the ShipBob.com website.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply