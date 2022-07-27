ShipBob Removes Some Complexity from International Orders

ShipBob is offering a new solution to merchants who use its fulfillment service designed to simplify some of the complexities of international selling while reducing customs delays.

ShipBob’s Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) solution is designed to eliminate surprise fees and long delays experienced by international customers, which also has the benefit of reducing customer service inquiries.

ShipBob said by integrating with FlavorCloud, its DDP solution enables merchants to activate an app that calculates and charges the appropriate duties and taxes during the checkout process.

Delivered Duty Paid is available throughout all 30 fulfillment centers in the US, UK, and Ireland, including for merchants who use ShipBob’s in-house fulfillment solution, Merchant Plus.

The company said its customers can now “convert more shoppers globally, enabling them to ship to more than 200 countries while bypassing the complexities of VAT and other taxes and streamlining customs clearance.”

More information is available on the ShipBob.com website.