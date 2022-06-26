Getting Ready for Prime Day 2022: Two Weeks and Counting

Amazon’s big Prime Day shopping event is only 2 weeks away, falling on July 12-13 this year, meaning other retailers and online sellers are hoping to capitalize on the halo effect from shoppers whipped up into a bargain-hunting frenzy.

In 2021, RetailMeNot observed over 313 retailers promoting alongside Prime Day, which was actually 11% fewer retailers than it saw on Prime Day 2020. But it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, since Amazon held Prime Day in October in 2020 thanks to Covid, and in June in 2021.

As the adage goes, sellers are buyers and buyers are sellers – so many readers may be looking for opportunities not only to attract shoppers next month, but they may also be looking for buying opportunities for themselves and their businesses. One useful tip from RetailMeNot: shoppers should do pre-shopping prep work. “Add desired items to your cart beforehand to make sure you get everything you’ve had your eye on and monitor any price changes to the items in your cart,” it advised. “This also lets you check out swiftly and not miss out on deals.”

Here’s some additional data the company shared earlier this month about this year’s Prime Day:

The average Prime Day shopper plans to spend $388 on Prime Day this year, compared to $594 in 2021

88% of Americans plan to shop on Amazon during Prime Day this year, and plan to spend $233 this year, and $155 at other retailers

47% of Americans are waiting for Prime Day to make their biggest purchases of the year

19% of Americans are will shop at other retailers on Prime Day, and plan to spend $155

More than 1 in 3 consumers will be shopping for apparel during Prime Day (38%)

Followed by home décor (24%), headphones/electronics (22%), video games & consoles (19%)

85% of consumers are planning to shop for back-to-school items during Prime Day

RetailMeNot surveyed 1,137 consumers in late April; it’s been keeping track of Prime Day on this blog post.