eBay Updates User Agreement for Affiliate Marketers

eBay is changing its affiliate user agreement as of June 10, 2022. The eBay Partner Network (ePN) rewards participating publishers for driving traffic and sales, and in an email on Tuesday, eBay called out three changes it’s making to the agreement between itself and program participants:

The update adds clarifying language to the following sections:

VI. Privacy and Data – Section F Audience Sharing has changed. If you participate in audience sharing, you must update your audience/user lists (“Audience Segments”) at least every seven days with information provided by EPN or its authorized third-party and delete all previous versions of the Audience Segments immediately upon receipt of such update information. Prior, the necessary update was needed daily. Click here for context.

XIII. Miscellaneous – Section E for Force Majeure has been added. EPN shall not be liable for any delay in performing or failure to perform its obligations hereunder, or for suspension or termination of services under this Agreement, to the extent that and for so long as the delay, failure, suspension, or termination results from or is necessitated by any act, event, non-happening, omission or accident beyond its reasonable control (a “Force Majeure Event”). Read the entire section here.

Global Rate Card – Force Majeure section has been added. EPN may modify your specific pricing, earning caps, and any other compensation terms at any time by providing three (3) days’ notice to you. Should a Force Majeure Event affect the Rate Card applicable to You, EPN may modify your specific pricing, earning caps, and any other compensation terms effective immediately without providing you advance notice. Read the entire section here.

Force Majeure events include not only major incident such as wars or terrorism, but internet downtime as well. Here’s the full section eBay added to section XIII:

“Force Majeure. EPN shall not be liable for any delay in performing or failure to perform its obligations hereunder, or for suspension or termination of services under this Agreement, to the extent that and for so long as the delay, failure, suspension, or termination results from or is necessitated by any act, event, non-happening, omission or accident beyond its reasonable control (a “Force Majeure Event”). Force Majeure Events shall include but not be limited to war, strikes, industrial action, lock outs, internet downtime, accidents, fire, blockade, import or export embargo or other international sanctions, terrorism or threat of terrorism, natural catastrophes or any other cause beyond their commercially reasonable control. In the event of a Force Majeure Event, EPN may make changes to the affected aspects of the Program Details (including without limitation the Rate Card) without providing any advance notice.”

You can find the agreement on the eBay ePN website.