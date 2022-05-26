Optiseller Launches Free Snack-Sized Sales Booster for eBay Sellers

Optiseller is offering a free sample of its tools for eBay sellers to give them a taste of how it can help them optimize their listings and stores.

“The new Optiseller taster plan will not only be invaluable for sellers looking to kickstart their eBay journey, but also for experienced sellers looking to boost sales by improving their knowledge and selling processes,” according to Optiseller founder and CEO, Craig MacCallum.

Optiseller may be best know for its Aspect Finder+ tool to help sellers comply with eBay Item Specifics, but it also offers research tools for sellers.

The Optiseller “taster plan” includes the following tools:

The Category Lookup tool is a directory of all categories on the marketplace. It provides insights for each category and enables sellers to see the top 50 rated listings based on your search terms and categories they are listed in.

The Buyer Demand Feature gives sellers an insight into item specifics and enables them to see how commonly an item specific is used by giving it a 1-5 star rating. This means sellers can then prioritise popular item specifics helping increase searches and views.

The Product Suggester tool is a go-to for sellers to research before creating a listing. The tool gives a detailed insight into existing listings of similar products and even includes the top 10 ranked listings so sellers can see their top competitor’s title, title length, price and category.

The Category Suggester tool is there to help with keyword research. Sellers can view the top suggested listing categories – accompanied by an eBay data confidence rating.

MacCallum said listing in the wrong category is like storing a product in the back shelf of a store where no one is looking for it and emphasized the importance of doing research before listing on eBay.

You can find more about the free “taster plan” on Optiseller.com.