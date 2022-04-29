Etsy Home-Sale Is Open to Sellers Willing to Offer 20% Off

A new Etsy home-sale is open to sellers who are willing to offer their items at 20% off. Like most Etsy sales, it requires sellers to fund the discounts to buyers.

Etsy advised sellers: “In order to participate in Etsy’s All Things Home Sales Event, you should offer up to 20% off from May 25 to June 2. Schedule your sale now.”

In a related post, Etsy wrote about home décor trends on Monday. Under the first trend, “Joyful Expressions,” it noted the year-over-year growth in searches on Etsy for certain phrases, such as the following:

156% YoY increase in searches on Etsy for funky mirrors

76% YoY increase in searches on Etsy for fun home decor

71% YoY increase in searches on Etsy for nostalgic decor

56% YoY increase in searches on Etsy for bright wall art

Etsy also noted that sellers could leverage the home-sale to encourage early purchasing for Father’s Day, such as adding references to activities like cooking, bartending, gardening, and grilling.

In related news, Etsy recently disclosed it had nearly doubled the number of active sellers over the past two years to 5.3 million, and said sales per active seller have increased by 23% on average. (Next week, the company will announce first-quarter earnings.)

Etsy announced the home-sale on Thursday on the Etsy announcement board.