Mohan Patt Out at eBay Amid CEO ‘Refreshment’ of Leadership Team

Mohan Patt, who spent 17 years at eBay and at one time was featured on eBay’s “Our Leaders” page alongside C-suite executives, is out at eBay as it gives its tech leadership a “refreshment.”

While eBay’s Chief Technology Officer Mazen Rawashdeh has been with the company since 2016 (having previously been with eBay for 8 years), CEO Jamie Iannone recruited Eddie Garcia as Chief Product Officer and Randy Shoup as Chief Architect.

In fact, Iannnone disclosed during eBay’s Investor Day last month that over two-thirds of his leadership team is new to eBay or in a new role.

And last week, eBay announced it was giving a similar treatment to its Board of Directors.

In describing his role last year, Patt said he ran the Buyer Team, which oversees the search experience, shopping experience, structured data and catalog, and the shipping platform.

In a goodbye post on LinkedIn two days ago, Patt thanked the buyer leadership team at eBay. “Never have I worked with such a diverse, talented, group of product and technology leaders,” he said. “I leave eBay extremely proud of what this team has achieved together especially in the last few years where we have transformed the customer experience and also how we work, how we collaborate, how we lift each other up every day working through the pandemic. It was an honor to be part of this team, to serve as their leader.”

He wrote an accompanying post where he thanked nine mentors who had helped shaped his career at eBay (only one of them is still at the company). He did not disclose the reason for his departure, nor did he disclose his future career plans.

Patt gave a presentation at the eBay Developers Conference last year where he outlined three areas the company was focusing on:

Updated 4/26/2022 for clarity.