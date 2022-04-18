Amazon Runs First Pet Day Sale on May 2

Amazon will run a sale on May 2 to celebrate “National Pet Month” where it will offer “tail-wagging” deals. According to today’s announcement:

“On May 2, Amazon will offer 24 hours of big savings to all U.S. shoppers on a wide selection of tail-wagging deals across categories such as home, pets, and electronics. Whether owners want treats for their sweet pup, need a camera to keep an eye on their furry friend, or recently welcomed a pet into their home and need extra cleaning supplies, Amazon Pet Day has them covered. Amazon Pet Day kicks off at amazon.com/pets-deals on May 2 at midnight PDT. The event is open to all Amazon shoppers in the U.S.”

It’s also running marketing tie-ins with Prime (Prime members will have access to special offers to rent or buy certain pet-movies on Prime Video, and it will offer 10% cashback on pet products to Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card holders).

Amazon also touted its “Pet Profiles” feature – pet owners can register and receive curated recommendations:

“Whether you own a dog, bird, horse, reptile, or fish, Amazon Pet Profiles accommodates all sorts of breeds and species. Owners can set up a profile to receive personalized recommendations and coupons based on various factors such as breed, size, and preferences. From there, shopping is easy. Just visit amazon.com/yourpets to get started.”

You can read the full announcement on the AboutAmazon blog.