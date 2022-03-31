eBay Sends End-of-Quarter Message to UK Sellers, Touts Business Roadshow

On the last day of eBay’s fiscal 1st quarter, its General Manager of the UK marketplace thanked sellers and recapped recent changes it had made in response to seller feedback.

Murray Lambell posted a message that began by telling sellers how important they were to eBay:

“As we head deeper into 2022, I’d like to take this moment to say thank you for choosing to run your online business on eBay. Your goals are important to us, and we want to ensure that you get the support you deserve from eBay to go on and achieve great things this year.

“We understand that your needs as a seller are constantly changing, so we’ve been listening hard, identifying issues that matter to you, and working to improve the seller experience on eBay. This is so you can continue to hit those targets, increase sales, and overcome barriers to thrive as a business.”

Lambell listed several changes eBay had made and linked to a page with more details. Among the changes: a dedicated Postage Updates Board and a business roadshow described as follows:

“The eBay Business Roadshow is an investment programme launched to help small, medium, and large business sellers across the country. Our team will be visiting 12 locations in the UK over the next 12 months, focusing on regions where there are promising Seller communities. From start-up plans to scaling operations, we’ll be on hand to advise on all things online retail and e-commerce related, as well as lending our expertise to support future growth.”

Lambell ended his post writing, “The team and I send our best wishes to you as we head into the next quarter, and as always, thank you for selling on eBay.”