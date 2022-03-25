Amazon Surveys Sellers on International Shipping Challenges

Amazon is surveying sellers about international shipping challenges – specifically, whether shipping their orders to EU customers hampers their growth. It appears Amazon may be mulling a Buy Shipping label program for US-to-EU orders similar to the domestic US Buy Shipping program.

Amazon told US sellers their feedback was important and that it would help it understand how well it was meeting their expectations.

“Is logistic/shipping FBM orders from US to EU customers a blocker for your growth on Amazon EU storefronts,” it asked sellers.

For those who answered yes, Amazon presented sellers with the following 6 issues and asked them which was the biggest logistics blocker for them, in order.

Shipping cost

Reliable carrier

Lack of order visibility (Tracking Services)

Import/Export Regulation

Inaccurate delivery estimate

Long transit time affecting BuyBox competitiveness and customer satisfaction

Amazon then asked sellers if they were familiar with Buy Shipping label program for FBM (Fulfilled By Merchant) orders on Amazon.com, and asked if there was a similar program for shipping orders from the US to Amazon EU storefront customers, how likely they would be to use it.