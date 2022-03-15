Poshmark Runs Free Shipping Promotion

Poshmark is running a promotion this week offering limited flash sales on shipping costs. On Poshmark, buyers pay for shipping (a flat rate of $7.67 – more information about shipping is available on this page).

In an email to users, Poshmark said it would be running 1-hour flash sales offering free shipping (presumably it’s funding the promotion, not sellers).

According to the email:

Something big is coming this week…Get Ready for a 1 Hour of flash Free Shipping.

Throughout the week, we’ll be offering site wide free shipping for 1 hour ONLY! We’ll notify you via push notification a few hours before it starts so that you can get all of your likes and favorite items ready to go.

Be sure to have push notifications turned on so you don’t miss out on this limited time offer. Download the mobile app, head to the Account tab > Notifications > and toggle on Daily Tips & Deals.

P.S. Don’t have the app? Be sure to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

As the email indicates, shoppers will have to have the Poshmark mobile app installed with push notifications turned on in order to get notified of the flash sales.