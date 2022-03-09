Shippo for Platforms Launches with Shopify Investment

Shippo for Platforms launched Wednesday with Shopify as its first partner. This will allow Shopify merchants expand into new markets more quickly, beginning in Europe, and do so through Shippo’s existing infrastructure.

The multi-year partnership, accelerated by a sizable financial investment in Shippo’s business, product, and carrier ecosystem, will better enable ecommerce merchants to remain competitive in a commerce landscape that favors retail giants, a spokesperson for Shippo told EcommerceBytes.

“Shopify instantly widens its shipping logistics reach, its merchants get the tools to grow, and Shippo gets additional resources to further strengthen its platform development and expansion,” she said.

With Shippo for Platforms, Shopify and other global ecommerce platforms can provide an improved shipping experience for their merchants worldwide without requiring additional in-house development or programming expenditures, resulting in significant ongoing cost and time savings while providing the seamless shipping experience that will drive adoption amongst their customers, according to today’s announcement.

Simon Kreuz, president and co-founder at Shippo, said, “Third-party apps are clunky and often result in a poor user experience, but natively integrating Shippo’s shipping capabilities directly within the Shopify platform helps ensure their merchants enjoy all the benefits of Shippo while maintaining the seamless experience they have come to expect from Shopify.”

Shippo for Platforms is available for all global platform providers starting today. Platforms that are interested in creating a seamless shipping experience for their merchants can learn more about Shippo for Platforms on this page of the GoShippo.com website.