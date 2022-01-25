After Booting PWCC, eBay Launches Its Own Trading Card Authentication

After booting PWCC from its marketplace over the summer, eBay launched authentication for trading cards on its platform. The service, which is currently available for sneakers, watches, and handbags on eBay, will expand to trading cards priced at $750 and above (in the US).

eBay said trading cards was one of its top categories and was growing at a significant pace – it reached $2 billion in transactions in the first half of 2021.

eBay described how the authentication service works: “When a service-eligible trading card purchase is made, the seller ships it directly to a team of third-party authenticators at Certified Collectibles Group – including its affiliates, CGC Trading Cards and Certified Sports Guaranty (CSG) – for a comprehensive, multi-point physical inspection. Following this rigorous assessment, the card is sent via expedited shipping to the buyer or seller.”

Over the summer, eBay accused “individuals associated with” its partner PWCC of shill bidding and suspended its account. PWCC called the accusations “defamatory” and in October, launched its own auction marketplace. And according to an article in Sports Collectors Digest last week, PWCC Marketplace has launched several new platforms in the intervening months, including a new app for buying, selling and trading.

Interestingly the landing page on eBay for the “PWCC Vault” now redirects to eBay’s main Trading Card category page.

According to eBay’s announcement today (Tuesday), it will roll out Authenticity Guarantee service for trading cards as follows:

“Beginning now, single ungraded trading cards (including collectible card games, sports and non-sports) sold for $750+ in the U.S. will be authenticated.

“By mid-2022, the service will expand to include graded, autograph and patch cards sold for $250+.”

eBay Vice President of VP Collectibles, Electronics and Home Dawn Block said, “As hobbies turn into investments, authentication services in categories of high value have become a priority for collectors. With the introduction of Authenticity Guarantee for trading cards, we’re giving enthusiasts exactly what they want, while continuing to improve confidence in the marketplace.”

eBay added in its announcement, “eBay is continuously listening to its growing community of collectors to ensure the marketplace is delivering what enthusiasts want and need. Giving collectors even more options and flexibility, Authenticity Guarantee comes on the heels of the introduction of industry-leading tools Price Guide and Collection and Image Scan, which the company debuted in 2021.”