eBay Says It Didn’t Request the Facebook Groups Takedowns

eBay said the recent removal of seller groups on Facebook was not the result of any official eBay request, but the matter remains a mystery.

On December 29, eBay published a post on its discussion boards stating it had become aware that “a small number of Facebook groups with “eBay” in the name were removed from Facebook a few days ago,” as EcommerceBytes reported.

On Thursday, it published an update informing sellers it was continuing to work with Facebook on the matter:

“Our team has been working with Facebook to understand why these seller Groups were removed – and, most importantly, to reinstate them.

“While we continue to investigate the cause of this action, we have confirmed that it was not the result of any official eBay request.

“We also are pleased to report that groups that shared their complete information with us have already been reinstated. If you know of a Facebook group that remains impacted, please contact us at askcommunity@ebay.com and provide the group name, the URL to the Facebook Page that administers the group, the group URL, and any other relevant information.

“Finally, we are working with Facebook to improve the checks and balances, and to do everything possible to reduce the chance of this happening again. . We also are reviewing our social media name & logo usage guidelines to be sure they are clear and easy to follow for all of our seller community.

“Thanks for your patience as we reviewed this situation and thank you for selling on eBay.”

eBay published the post and update on the eBay Technical Issues board, but it is not open to comments.