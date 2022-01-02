Poshmark Seeks New Buyers at $20 a Pop

Poshmark seeks new buyers in a marketing promotion in which it is giving away credits of $20 a pop for making a purchase.

In an email with the subject line, “Get PAID to revamp your wardrobe,” Poshmark’s email states:

“Start your style revival on Poshmark. Find trending styles for prices you won’t find anywhere else. Get $20 when you make a purchase to put towards your next order.”

Unfortunately, Poshmark doesn’t provide details of the promotion in the email, telling recipients: “Ready to shop? Simply go to the Account Tab > My Seller Tools > My Campaigns to get started.”

Those who receive the marketing email should be sure to look for the terms and conditions to see details and restrictions.

It’s seems likely that getting someone to buy on Poshmark for the first time will result in future shopping activity – but also selling as well.