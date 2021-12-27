eBay Free Listing Promotion Extended in Canada

The seasonal eBay free-listing promotion in Canada is extended to March 29, 2022. eBay said the promotion, which offered zero insertion fees for Canadian sellers’ first 100,000 listings, was originally scheduled to end on December 31, 2021.

“We have received such positive feedback from the seller community, especially in these challenging times of COVID, supply chain uncertainties, and more, that we have decided to continue this offer through the first few months of 2022,” according to last week’s announcement.

Sellers need not take action to take advantage of the promotion, eBay said. “After this date sellers will receive zero insertion fee listings according to their store subscription levels. To learn more about store subscriptions and eBay Canada’s fee structures, visit eBay Help.”

All existing selling limits apply, including category and item limits. Terms and Conditions can be found on this page.

You can find the full post on the eBay Canada Announcement Board.