Mercari Runs TV Commercial with Movie Tie-in

Online marketplace Mercari started the year with a TV commercial airing in the Super Bowl, and it’s ending 2021 by running a TV ad with a movie tie-in.

The sequel to the animated movie Sing (“Sing 2”) hits theaters on December 22, and the ad features the characters Gunter (voiced by Nick Kroll) and Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey):

“In the middle of a brainstorming session, Buster and Gunter know they need something out of this world for their big show, they just don’t know what. So they turn to Mercari. Luckily, Mercari sellers have them covered, and they find the perfect one-of-a-kind costume for the big night.”

The TV ad is another sign Mercari is continuing to invest in its US marketplace. It recently entered into a partnership with Zip to offer buyers a buy now, pay later option at checkout. It’s also launching a pop-up shop on December 29 in San Francisco that appears to be targeting shoppers who received unwanted gifts during the holidays.

John Lagerling, Mercari US CEO, said its holiday report found that people will receive an average of 3.8 unwanted gifts during the holiday season. “Our hope is that people who visit our pop-up will see just how easy it is to sell on Mercari and walk away inspired to earn money from their unused items.”

Mercari will operate the pop-up shop through February 12, 2022.

Etsy and Amazon have been running TV commercials during the holiday shopping season, and we just wrote about an eBay Motors commercial that began airing this month.

You can read about Mercari’s latest commercial, embedded below, on its blog.