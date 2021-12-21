Amazon FBA Shares News about Restock and Storage Limits

Amazon FBA shared some news for sellers about its restock and storage limits, which have been major challenges for those using the fulfillment service.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced that on January 1, 2022, it will reduce the Inventory Performance Index (IPI) threshold for FBA storage limits to 400. “With this IPI change, less than 10% of sellers will have storage volume limits,” it said.

Amazon also said it had increased the amount of product sellers could send in during the holiday season, and said, “In recent weeks, we’ve been able to further increase the restock limits for many sellers and intend to do the same for many more sellers early next year.”

But as always, it encouraged sellers to do their part by analyzing aging and excess inventory.

Amazon thanked sellers, and said, “to further enable your success, we’ve been working to increase our hiring and expand our fulfillment network.”

“As we continue to launch new solutions to help your business, we’re excited for you to try some new and improved tools that can help you add new selection to FBA or maintain sufficient inventory levels:

“For help on accelerating new product sales, see the FBA New Selection program‘s expanded benefits on storage and advertising costs.

“To maximize selection that is eligible for 1-day delivery, see your Restock Inventory recommendations.”

“For personalized recommendations on how to recover value from your aging and excess inventory, go to Manage Inventory Health.”

Amazon said it was optimistic about what 2022 will bring and wished sellers and their families a “happy and healthy holiday season filled with moments to relax and recharge. We look forward to an even more successful year in 2022.”

Some sellers sounded bitter over the restrictions they had faced during the holiday shopping season. “Increasing my limits for a seasonal product on Dec 20th does nothing,” wrote one seller.

You can find the announcement on Amazon Seller Central.