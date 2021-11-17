Etsy Adds an Indirect eBay Connection to Its Board

Etsy appointed Marla Blow to its Board of Directors. Blow is the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Skoll Foundation, which was founded in 1999 by eBay’s first President, Jeff Skoll.

An excerpt from the Skoll Foundation explains its founder’s connection to eBay:

“As the first full-time employee and first President of eBay, Jeff developed the company’s inaugural business plan and led its successful initial public offering. eBay has since become the world’s largest on-line marketplace, giving hundreds of millions of buyers and sellers the opportunity to connect and become successful online entrepreneurs.

“After pioneering the creation of the eBay Foundation, Jeff founded the Skoll Foundation in 1999.”

Interestingly Etsy CEO Josh Silverman is also an eBay alum. Blow has a finance background, you can find the full announcement on the Etsy investor relations website, and you can view the full Etsy board on this page.

Meanwhile, rival Poshmark added to its executive lineup, appointing Rodrigo Brumana its new Chief Financial Officer. Brumana comes from Amazon where he had been CFO of a unit called Amazon Private Brands where he supported product development, marketing, category management, discovery, pricing, technology, science, supply chain and sourcing.

Brumana also served stints at other ecommerce companies including OfferUp, eBay, and RetailMeNot, according to the announcement on Poshmark.