Pitney Bowes Acquires Ecommerce Integrator CrescoData

Pitney Bowes acquired CrescoData, calling its state-of-the-art technology “a perfect complement” to Pitney Bowe’s SendPro shipping portfolio. CrescoData explains it uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Machine Learning to intelligently process and connect products to commerce, and says it helps customers connect and syndicate commerce at scale.

CrescoData founder and CEO Anna Trybocka called her company, “AsiaPacific’s leading Commerce Automation Platform-as-a-Service business.”

In today’s announcement, Pitney Bowes executive Jason Dies said shipping was a significant growth area for the company and referenced its Shipping Index, which predicts volumes will double in the next five years. “Integrating CrescoData into the Pitney Bowes family allows us to better serve our clients with broader offerings and enhances our end-to-end solution capabilities,” Dies said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A tweet from Dies indicates entire CrescoData team will join Pitney Bowes.

Pleased to welcome the entire @CrescoData team to @PitneyBowes. I'm excited for the many opportunities ahead and to be able to better serve our clients by introducing a broader suite of shipping offerings. https://t.co/1PUC8kuOqR — Jason Dies (@Jason_Dies) November 4, 2021

An excerpt of today’s press release follows:

“Based in Singapore, CrescoData’s Commerce Connect Platform provides integration to over 85 commerce channels through a single API, and enables mapping and automating of product, stock, and order data between the platforms. This strategic investment enhances the Company’s product offerings for mid-high volume Ecommerce shippers. It also accelerates Pitney Bowes Enterprise Shipping and Locker go-to-market strategy for the Retail and Pharmacy verticals.”