eBay to Shut Down Category API Used by Developers in January

A third-party developer warned eBay sellers they would have to upgrade their computer’s operating system by January in order to keep using its tool for Mac users. There was no indication of whether the change would impact sellers who use Windows or other operating systems.

Ilja Iwas of iwascoding, developer of a Mac-based selling tool called GarageSale, informed sellers he was working on a new version of his company’s tool to accommodate the changes eBay is making. But some customers may run into trouble, he warned in a post on his website.

Sellers who run older versions of macOS won’t be able to use the new version of GarageSale, and some sellers may have older computers that won’t be able to upgrade to the new operating system.

In his post, Iwas explained, “eBay is going to shutdown the interface (API) GarageSale right now uses to download category data in January, 2022. There is a replacement eBay API in place, but that will require a new GarageSale version, which leverages the support for eBay’s new OAuth authentication and REST APIs, which we are adding right now for GS 8.4.”

As a result, the GarageSale 7 and the current version of GarageSale 8 will stop working as early as January 2022.

“GarageSale 8 users can easily solve this problem by using a newer GarageSale version, which will support eBay’s new API,” he said, “However, many GarageSale 7 user will not be able to upgrade to the then current GarageSale version, because they are running an older version of macOS, that is no longer supported by GarageSale. Also, some user’s Macs might be too old to be updated to a never macOS version.”

You can view the full post on the Iwascoding website – and check with your service providers if you think this could become an issue for the tools you use.