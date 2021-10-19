Expecting a Holiday Sales Surge? PayPal Wants to Know

PayPal is ready for the holiday shopping season, but it issued a special bulletin on Tuesday advising businesses to share information about expected volume surges.

Those who signed up for PayPal Status updates regularly receive notifications of site issues and maintenance schedules. It’s not clear if the email notice sent on Tuesday with the subject line, “Initial Notification: Operations readiness – 2021,” was strictly for developers or for any large retail business. Presumably small sellers would not be expected to respond.

The text of the notification follows below:

Initial Notification: Operations readiness – 2021

Impacted Products/APIs: Homepage, Account

Bulletin End Time: Mon, 10 Jan 2022 08:00 GMT

Initial Notification:

We are confident in our ability to meet your availability and capacity expectations throughout the entire year, including the annual US holiday periods.

If you anticipate significant increases in transaction volumes for your business, we welcome those being shared and will ensure they are incorporated into our forecasting and capacity planning appropriately.

Wed, 20 Oct 2021 02:49 GMT