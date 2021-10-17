eBay Canada Lowers Fees for High-Value Auto Parts & Accessories

Just weeks after eBay lowered fees for high-value auto Parts & Accessories in the US, eBay rolled out the same change to Canada. The change impacts items that sell between $1,000 and $2,500.

On September 21st, eBay.com lowered the Final Value Fee (commission) rate to 2.35% on the portion of Parts & Accessories sales over $1,000 for eBay Basic, Premium, Anchor, and Enterprise Store subscribers.

Last week, eBay Canada announced it had made the same changes to fees for its sellers on October 1st.

As we had written last month when eBay made the change in the US, “The move appears to be part of eBay’s strategy of focusing on high-value buyers, which it said represented 20% of its buyers and account for about 75% of GMV (sales) in the second quarter. And to do so, eBay is working to attract sellers of high-value inventory.”