Etsy to Launch Holiday Sales Hub on November 1st

Etsy said shoppers are searching for finds earlier than ever this year and it asked sellers to put their items on sale for the month of November as it gets ready to launch a Holiday Sales hub on November 1st.

“Our expert advice is to put your listings on sale from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1,” it said in a post on the Seller Handbook on Thursday, where it also offered some tips, such as make sure processing times are up to date and shipping profiles are filled out completely.

Etsy generally hosts its Holiday Sales hub at Etsy.com/holiday-sales – the page currently features a message stating, “The Holiday Sales aren’t here yet … but check back in 19 days for this sales event!”

Etsy also said today that its Cyber Week Sales Event, which encompasses Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, may be its biggest one yet. “We’ll share more details on that soon,” it wrote, “but if you extend your sale through December 1, you’ll likely reach Cyber shoppers, too.”

Etsy said its “Ultimate Guide to Holiday,” published September 1st, offered additional tips to make the most of the season.

Be sure you check to see how great a discount Etsy requires for a chance to have your item featured on its holiday marketing pages. In 2020, it required sellers to mark down prices by 20% for its Cyber Week sale.