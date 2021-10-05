Etsy Adds Tool for Analyzing Star Seller Response Rates

Sellers concerned about their eligibility for the new Etsy Star Seller program have a new tool. Key to qualifying for the Star Seller badge is a seller’s rate of responding to buyers’ messages.

On Monday, Etsy announced sellers could now download a CSV file to get a closer breakdown of their messages.

“Quick update for you all: you can now review your response rate in more detail. To get a closer breakdown of your messages, you can download a CSV by going to your Shop Manager dashboard > Star Seller dashboard page > selecting the Message response rate tile > selecting the Export link next to Message breakdown.”

Sellers must respond to 95% or more of initial messages from buyers within 24 hours to qualify for the program (among other criteria). When sellers expressed concern (“Am I not allowed to take a day off,” one seller asked), a moderator advised them to set up an auto-responder, as EcommerceBytes reported in August.

Additionally, the moderator said Etsy only counts initial buyer messages in the score, writing, “so responding to follow ups from the same thread in under 24h is not required to be a Star Seller.”

But clearly sellers feel pressure to be the last one to respond in a discussion with buyers. In a post on Monday, a seller wrote, “IF you do not get the last say in customer messages, your message response rate is going to go down. You end a message and the customer responds “Thank you”, you might want to respond again or else lol.”