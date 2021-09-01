Pitney Bowes Institutes Holiday Surcharges Next Month

Pitney Bowes is implementing changes and will assess temporary surcharges to prepare for the peak holiday-shopping season. The pricing adjustments impact its domestic and cross-border delivery and returns services and will take effect on October 3, 2021.

The temporary pricing changes have been published on the company’s client portal.

Company executive Patrick Allard said the pricing adjustments reflect market realities, including transportation and labor costs, warehouse capacity, and additional expenses related to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Pitney Bowes said it is also instituting the following measures:

Volume caps for shipments that exceed forecasts or are not consistent with agreed parcel profiles

Additional fees for large, non-machinable and oversized packages

Induction cut-off date of December 12 for Standard Delivery to residential addresses

Pitney Bowes said that in preparation for peak, it has continued to expand capacity, increase staffing, install highly automated processing and sortation equipment, and strengthen its tracking and data infrastructure.

“To further support peak volume commitments from existing clients, Pitney Bowes has been closely monitoring client volumes and forecasts and has stopped launching new Standard Delivery clients in Q3,” the company said in this week’s announcement. “The company will continue to contract and assist new prospects with post-peak go-live dates planned for Q1 2022.”