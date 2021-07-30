eBay Makes It Easy to Advertise Listings Off-Platform

eBay launched a new tool for developers so they can display eBay listings across the web. The eBay Items widget is open-source and lets developers choose from several layout options to display eBay inventory in third-party shopping experiences.

eBay said it already offers powerful APIs that let partners show eBay items on their own websites and applications, allowing visitors to purchase eBay inventory without visiting the eBay marketplace. But the new widget saves them time and makes it easier for them to integrate with eBay.

“The eBay Items widget is a lightweight, responsive and fully customizable component for React applications to showcase a rich selection of eBay inventory for buyers in third-party shopping experiences,” it explained in a post on the eBay Tech blog on Thursday.

“The widget makes it easy to show or hide individual user interface elements. Each component — such as the search bar, sort options, view options, etc. — can be easily controlled using supported customizable properties.”

The widget provides a responsive user interface with four different layouts:

List, where items are displayed vertically;

Gallery, where items are organized in a responsive format;

Carousel, where items are presented in a horizontal, scrollable format so shoppers can swipe to rotate through a collection of items;

Multiple items carousel, which is similar to the carousel view and offers three items per carousel slide.

“This widget is a quick and easy way for our partners to surface eBay inventory on their websites, which will help attract more customers,” eBay said. “By configuring their affiliate campaign ID, partners can also earn affiliate program benefits for driving traffic to eBay.”

You can read the full post with screenshots on the eBay Tech blog on eBayInc.com.