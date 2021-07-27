Pandemic Helps Amazon Gain 30 Million New Prime Members

New research finds that the pandemic did not change specific shopping behaviors for Amazon customers, whether they were Prime members or not.

Less surprising, perhaps, was the finding that more customers signed up to become Prime members during the pandemic.

Those were the findings from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, LLC (CIRP), which released its analysis of buyer shopping patterns for Amazon for the first quarter of 2021.

“Items per visit, spending per visit, and number of departments shopped all remained relatively constant from before the pandemic until now,” according to Mike Levin, CIRP partner and co-founder. “As always, these were relatively similar for Prime members and non-Prime customers.”

Significantly, the big difference was shopping frequency, with Prime members buying from Amazon about twice as often, Levin said.

CIRP bases its findings on surveys of 500 US subjects who made a purchase at Amazon.com in the period from April-June 2021

CIRP’s other partner and co-founder Josh Lowitz noted, “Amazon did well during the pandemic by working its proven strategy of recruiting Prime members. Other retailers tried to tailor promotions in a new and unfamiliar environment. Beyond meeting the obvious and enormous challenge of scaling up to accommodate increased demand, Amazon mostly convinced shoppers to join Prime. The well-developed Prime membership model worked, with Amazon gaining about 30 million new individual Prime shoppers in the US in the past twelve months.”