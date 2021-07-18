Google Helps GoDaddy Merchants Get Free Exposure

Online sellers on GoDaddy’s platform can now get greater exposure on Google thanks to a new integration designed to help sellers of all sizes get discovered.

Google had previously announced its planned integration with GoDaddy (and WooCommerce and Square) so merchants could integrate their product inventory across Search, Shopping, Image Search and YouTube

GoDaddy merchants can upload their products to Google, create free listings and ad campaigns, and review performance metrics without ever leaving the GoDaddy store.

Google announced, “By teaming up with platforms like GoDaddy, we are able to help even more businesses make more connections with shoppers who are eager to discover new brands.”

Read the full announcement on the Google blog, and GoDaddy merchants can learn more on the GoDaddy website.