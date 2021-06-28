eBay Powerseller Gets a Chance to Inform Management

An eBay Powerseller is working on a project this summer and will share feedback from sellers with eBay management. The kicker: he’s a college student doing a summer internship at eBay.

Sam Straus has been selling online since he was 14, and he just finished his freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business. Since his first eBay sale as a teen, he has generated over $300,000 in revenue through more than 15,000 transactions.

The young man was profiled on the eBay blog today in a post tiled, “Bringing a Seller’s Perspective to eBay’s Summer Internship.”

In the profile, he shared the project he’s working on as an eBay summer intern.

“My project on the Seller Community and Engagement team is to bridge the communication gap between eBay’s small-to-medium sellers and our vertical leaders. I am creating a “feedback loop” where we can pass on comments from these sellers about a variety of issues like category-specific website bugs and suggestions for improvements. This way, managers can make better informed decisions based on comprehensive seller data.”

Straus said he was very familiar with the seller community and, as a seller himself, he can better understand how specific issues are affecting sellers’ day-to-day business operations.

The profile confirms eBay has been taking a vertical approach, though it prioritizes some categories over others, particulary Luxury Watches, Trading Cards, and Sneakers, which are getting new features and category-specific policies.

It’s striking that Straus cited as examples of seller feedback, “category-specific website bugs and suggestions for improvements.”

It’s not clear how he is communicating with sellers, but if you make contact, what would you tell Straus to pass along to eBay management?