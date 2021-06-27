Retailers Also Benefited from Prime Day Shopping

Shoppers spent $11 billion in total online on Amazon Prime Day (June 21 – 22, 2021), with retailers large and small benefiting from the 2-day shopping event heavily marketed by Amazon.

Adobe provided the figures through Adobe Analytics, which covers over one trillion visits to U.S. retail sites and over 100 million SKUs in 18 product categories.

Adobe Digital Economy Index found that large retailers (+$1B in annual online revenue) saw a 29% ecommerce revenue lift over an average June day. Smaller retailers (less than $10M in annual online revenue) saw their online sales increase by 21%.

Taylor Schreiner, Director of Adobe Digital Insights, said the 6.1% growth over last year’s Prime Day total online revenue ($10.4B) came despite relatively muted discounts across most categories. That suggests a pent-up demand for online shopping as consumers look forward to a return to normalcy, Schreiner said.

Additional findings include the following:

Discount Levels Are Comparable Across Both Days: Discount levels were consistent across both days. Discounts for Toys (12%) and Appliances (5%) remained the strongest. Categories that saw smaller discounts: Televisions (3%), Sporting goods (1%) and Electronics (2%). Computers saw discounts weaken to 6% on day two vs. 8% on day one

Average Online Revenue Lift Across U.S. at 143% (compared to an average June day): Wyoming (170%), Rhode Island (165%) and Iowa (164%) saw the biggest lifts in online spend across Prime Day while Alabama (112%), Nebraska (120%) and North Dakota (126%) showed the least gains

Successful Email Campaigns Are Key: Email (161%) and affiliate (163%) channels saw the biggest increase in revenue driven during Prime Day, while Social Networks and Paid Search saw smaller increases at 106% and 132% respectively

As Adobe previously forecasted, total U.S. online revenue across both days of Prime Day surpassed last year’s online revenue for Cyber Monday ($10.9B), which is the largest U.S. online shopping day on record

You can find Adobe Digital Economy Index on Adobe.com.