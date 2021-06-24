Former eBay CEO Devin Wenig Named to Salesforce Advisory Board

Salesforce has named former eBay CEO Devin Wenig to its Global Advisory Board to expand international growth. The board will provide strategic guidance and support the company’s growth into new markets, “deepening Salesforce’s role as a trusted digital advisor to CEOs and leaders around the world.”

Salesforce explained in Thursday’ announcement:

“Salesforce announced an EMEA Advisory Board, chaired by President and Chief Strategy Officer Alex Dayon, to support the company’s expansion strategy in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

“Now, the Global Advisory Board spans The Americas and EMEA to bring together some of the most accomplished business leaders from across industries to offer proven leadership, expertise, and a unique understanding of the transformational potential of Salesforce. They will provide strategic guidance and help increase business value to our customers globally.”

According to Wenig’s bio on Salesforce.com’s website, since his departure from eBay in 2019, he founded and is a principal of the Norse Charitable Trust and continues to serve on the board of directors of General Motors (GM) and Cruise Automation.

Other new members of the Global Advisory Board named today include former executives of companies including Aetna, Hudson’s Bay, The Dow Chemical Company, Gap, and TikTok.

Alex Dayon, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Chairman of the Advisory Board, Salesforce, was quoted in the announcement: “Overnight, digital became priority #1 for every company. Our customers are looking for trusted advisors to help digitally transform and deliver exceptional customer experiences. This Global Advisory Board will be instrumental in our ability to accelerate our customers’ success from anywhere.”