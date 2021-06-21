eBay Offers Deals on Refurbs to Compete on Prime Day

eBay kicked off a deal of its own on Prime Day, July 21st. It’s offering shoppers 15% off certified refurbished goods through July 28th.

A majority of sellers won’t benefit, however, since the certified refurb program is restricted to brands and those sellers who are authorized by brands and pre-approved by eBay. (Refurbs not certified are considered “seller refurbished.”)

The promotion is further restricted: the coupon only applies to items listed on the special event page.

No matter your July 4th celebration, Certified Refurbished has got you covered. Take an extra 15% off select items already up to 50% off. Plus, get free shipping. — eBay (@eBay) June 21, 2021

Shoppers who find an eligible refurbished item must apply the coupon code JULY4SAVINGS at checkout – and they must redeem the purchase by June 28th.

The coupon offers a maximum value of $150 and is good for one-time use only.

eBay created a special landing page, visitors must click on the “See Details” link to view the terms and conditions. Pay attention to the details and restrictions, like the following: “Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items purchased on eBay.com.”