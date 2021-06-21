eBay Offers Deals on Refurbs to Compete on Prime Day

eBay kicked off a deal of its own on Prime Day, July 21st. It’s offering shoppers 15% off certified refurbished goods through July 28th.
A majority of sellers won’t benefit, however, since the certified refurb program is restricted to brands and those sellers who are authorized by brands and pre-approved by eBay. (Refurbs not certified are considered “seller refurbished.”)
The promotion is further restricted: the coupon only applies to items listed on the special event page.
Shoppers who find an eligible refurbished item must apply the coupon code JULY4SAVINGS at checkout – and they must redeem the purchase by June 28th.
The coupon offers a maximum value of $150 and is good for one-time use only.
eBay created a special landing page, visitors must click on the “See Details” link to view the terms and conditions. Pay attention to the details and restrictions, like the following: “Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items purchased on eBay.com.”