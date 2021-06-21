Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay Offers Deals on Refurbs to Compete on Prime Day

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Offers Deals on Refurbs to Compete on Prime Day

eBay kicked off a deal of its own on Prime Day, July 21st. It’s offering shoppers 15% off certified refurbished goods through July 28th.

A majority of sellers won’t benefit, however, since the certified refurb program is restricted to brands and those sellers who are authorized by brands and pre-approved by eBay. (Refurbs not certified are considered “seller refurbished.”)

The promotion is further restricted: the coupon only applies to items listed on the special event page.

Shoppers who find an eligible refurbished item must apply the coupon code JULY4SAVINGS at checkout – and they must redeem the purchase by June 28th.

The coupon offers a maximum value of $150 and is good for one-time use only.

eBay created a special landing page, visitors must click on the “See Details” link to view the terms and conditions. Pay attention to the details and restrictions, like the following: “Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items purchased on eBay.com.”

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply