eBay Brings Back Authentication to Handbag Category

Ina Steiner
eBay
Compare and contrast: eBay announced an authentication program for luxury handbags this week – but how is it different from the program it launched in 2017? (And whatever happened to that program?)

Here’s what eBay announced today:

“As the marketplace’s luxury categories continue to gain momentum with recent quarter over quarter growth, eBay announces the expansion of its Authenticity Guarantee service to include handbags. Beginning today, new and pre-owned handbags sold for more than $500 from 16 prominent luxury brands, including Saint Laurent, Gucci, Celine, Balenciaga, among others, will be professionally authenticated. The announcement builds on eBay’s authentication program, which initially launched with luxury watches $2,000+ and was fast followed by sneakers $100+ in late 2020.”

In January 2017, sellers had discussed an eBay authentication program that launched that month. At the time, we explained, “eBay is launching an authentication program called eBay Authenticate for high-end merchandise, such as designer handbags. Sellers will have the option of opting into the service when listing a product, for which they pay a fee.” eBay officially announced eBay Authenticate that October.

If you’ve had experience using eBay authentication, let us know the pros and cons and if you would use it again – we’d be interested to learn what buyers think versus sellers.

In the meantime, you can find more information and FAQs about the Authenticity Guarantee service on this page.

