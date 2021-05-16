Etsy Wants to Furnish Your Outdoor Spaces

Etsy said searches for items related to outdoor goods are way up compared to last year as it kicks off what it’s calling the first-ever Outdoor Sales Event on its marketplace.

Searches for outdoor bars and accessories were up 234% over the past 3 months compared to the same period last year, the company said, and searches for patio furniture were up 166%.

Etsy’s resident trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson posted an announcement of the sale on the Etsy blog. She noted that while the event kicks off on May 18, shoppers can get early access on May 17 through the Etsy mobile app.

Of course, it’s sellers who are choosing whether or not to discount their items – participating sellers will be offering discounts up to 20% off.

The sale on outdoor items – including patio furniture, backyard entertaining essentials, and lawn games – runs through May 24th. Sale items will be featured on etsy.com/featured/sales when the sale commences. You can read the full announcement on the Etsy blog.