eBay UK Suggests Surge in Clothing Sales after Lockdown

People in the UK are eager to get out and about after pandemic lockdowns, according to eBay. Its UK advertising unit said research signals a surge in shopping for going-out clothes and holiday wardrobes once lockdowns lift.

eBay Ads UK research found that clothing was set to be a key purchase for many consumers, with one in five respondents (22%) planning on buying new clothes as a priority once lockdown lifts.

26% of 16-24-year-olds say they were most excited to go to a pub, bar or nightclub when the current lockdown lifts.

23% of the 55+ age group said that would be their priority as well.

38% of consumers surveyed said that post-lockdown, they were most excited to go on holiday. Breaking out the results by age, 43% of consumers aged 55 and over said they were most excited to go on holiday when lockdown ends compared to 30% of 16-24-year-olds.

eBay Ads UK also found that 20% of consumers surveyed had more disposable income compared to pre-pandemic, and 69% already had a priority purchase in mind for when lockdown lifts.

eBay UK also looked back at 2020 search behavior to predict what might lie ahead.

“On 27th June 2020, a week before UK pubs reopened following the first lockdown, searches for ‘skinny jeans’ on the site jumped 47% compared to the day before, while searches for ‘hoop earrings’ and ‘fake eyelashes’ increased by 27% and 24% respectively in the same timeframe.”

“On 27th June 2020, a week before pubs and bars first reopened, searches on ebay.co.uk for ‘high heels’ made by shoppers aged 55 and above surged 53% overnight, compared to a 29% uplift for shoppers aged 18-34. Meanwhile searches for ‘clutch bag’ made by shoppers aged 55 and over rose 55%, compared to a 53% increase amongst 18-34-year-olds.”

The announcement of survey results came ahead of the latest easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK on Monday and pointed to opportunities for brands to engage consumers.

Censuswide conducted the research on behalf of eBay in early March 2021 with a sample of 1,000 UK respondents.