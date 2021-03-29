Etsy Announces April 2021 Category Updates

Every month, Etsy updates its category structure and product attributes. On Monday, it announced changes to the category structure for April.

Candles and Desks are the main changes Etsy highlighted – interesting because candles are what you might traditionally think of Etsy sellers as offering, but desks less so. However, in recent years, Etsy has attracted sellers of bigger ticket items including furniture. And desks are probably another category benefitting from the work-from-home trend emanating from pandemic living.

New scent and wax-type attributes for candles

We’ve added two new attributes for listings in the Candle category. Now you can add attributes that describe the specific scent of your candle, for example herbal or fruity. We’ve also added an attribute that lets you specify the type of wax you use.

New height and type attributes for desks

We’ve added two new attributes for listings in the Desk category. Now you can add a specific attribute for the height of the desk you’re selling. We’ve also added a descriptive attribute for the type of desk, for example, drafting or rolltop.

You can find the full category list on this page of the Etsy website, and you can find the April 2021 announcement on the Etsy Seller Handbook.