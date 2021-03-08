eBay Changes How to Deal with Deadbeat Buyers

eBay is renaming its Unpaid Item Assistant to “Preferences for items awaiting payment.” Previously available only to high-volume sellers, the tool for managing deadbeat buyers is now open to all beginning in early April – in fact, it appears to be required.

“If you attempt to file an unpaid item case in the Resolution Center after this update takes effect, you’ll automatically be redirected to Seller Hub to cancel the transaction directly using the “Buyer hasn’t paid” reason,” eBay noted.

Here’s how eBay explains the new process of dealing with deadbeats:

“Starting in early April 2021, we’ll begin introducing a new cancel function for unpaid items. You’ll no longer have to file unpaid item claims or send payment reminders. Instead, we’ll proactively remind buyers if they have a payment due, and you’ll be able to manually or automatically cancel an order if the buyer hasn’t paid after 5 calendar days.”

The new process for handling Unpaid Items (UPIs) is quicker, according to the announcement of the change included as part of the Spring Seller Update (“A quicker, more streamlined way to handle unpaid items”).

When asked in the discussion boards how it was quicker, a moderator explained:

“Today, Sellers can open a UPI case on Day 2 and we give buyers 4 days to pay. If there is no payment, sellers can close that case starting on Day 6. The new cancel flow will allow sellers to cancel the order on Day 5, one day quicker than today.“

“I don’t really care about quicker,” one seller replied, “I just wish eBay would close the loophole allowing buyers to file INR (Item Not Received) when they don’t pay.”

“Agreed,” responded another, “and also credit the FVF automatically, please!!!”

That’s a reference to the fact that eBay requires sellers to request a credit for the fees it charged them instead of automatically refunding commission fees when a buyer hasn’t paid.

It’s not clear if that’s still the case – in the FAQs, eBay states:

“Will my fees get credited if I cancel the order because the buyer hasn’t paid?

“Applicable fees may be credited, in accordance with our fee credit policy, if you cancel the order because the buyer hasn’t paid.”

But the fee credit policy, which states sellers may qualify for a fee credit, hasn’t been updated, since it states: “If the buyer still hasn’t paid, you can close an unpaid item case after 4 days to receive a final value fee credit.” (Remember, sellers won’t be able to open Unpaid Item cases after the change rolls out next month.)

Note that those enrolled in Managed Payments will not receive a fee credit for the fixed-price portion of the selling fees, meaning every eBay user who buys something and doesn’t pay costs a seller 30 cents in addition to time and aggravation.

The announcement includes the following FAQ:

“Can I handle unpaid items manually?

“If you would like to handle unpaid items manually, you can do so by changing your “Preferences for items awaiting payment” at any time. You can also manage unpaid items at the buyer level through “block buyer” preferences.”

The FAQs also address an important question raised by sellers about the change: “Can I block buyers with previous unpaid item cancellations?”

According to the FAQ, “Each cancellation with a “Buyer hasn’t paid” reason will be recorded against that buyer. You can stop purchases from buyers with more than two unpaid item cancellations using your “Buyer management” preferences. Buyers with excessive cancellations for “Buyer hasn’t paid” reason may be suspended for abusive buying practices.”

You can find the “New cancel function for unpaid items” page that was announced as part of the eBay Spring Seller Update here.

Be sure to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will the new UPI tool save you time and aggravation?