eBay to Host Seller Check-ins in US and Canada This Month

eBay will host a Seller Check-in in Canada for the first time. The virtual event will be hosted live on March 18th from 2:00-3:00pm EDT, providing sellers an opportunity to learn more about eBay’s recent Spring Seller Update as well as tips to optimize listings.

The eBay Canada Seller Check-in will offer a special presentation, The Perfect Listing, where it will provide a “step-by-step breakdown on ways to maximize the effectiveness of your listings. It covers everything from best practices for photography to tips on writing titles.” eBay staff will also answer questions from sellers during the event.

eBay will host its monthly Seller Check-in for US sellers on March 30th at 4:30 pm Eastern. eBay will post the agenda prior to the event.

Sellers can register for the Seller Check-ins and other events on this page of the eBay website.