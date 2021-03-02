Sell Vaping Items? Proposal Would Restrict Mailing of E-Cigs

The USPS proposed restrictions on e-cigarettes and vaping products, and the public has a chance to comment on the proposed rule by March 22, 2021.

The US Postal Service published the following post this week with more information and an invitation to comment:

Electronic smoking devices: USPS seeks feedback on proposed restrictions

The Postal Service has proposed a rule change that would extend the mailing restrictions for cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products to include electronic cigarettes and other vaping-type products.

The proposed rule change follows the recent enactment of the Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act, a federal law that restricts the shipping of such products on similar terms to cigarettes and smokeless tobacco.

USPS has proposed revising Publication 52, Hazardous, Restricted, and Perishable Mail, to add language that restricts the mailing of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS).

ENDS would include “any electronic device that, through an aerosolized solution, delivers nicotine, flavor, or any other substance to the user inhaling from the device.”

Devices are defined as e-cigarettes, e-hookahs, e-cigars, vape pens, advanced refillable personal vaporizers and electronic pipes.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed rule on or before March 22.

The Federal Register and Postal Explorer websites have more information.

You can find the post on the USPS Link newsletter site.