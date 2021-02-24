Walmart Welcomes Online Sellers Who Use BigCommerce Platform

Merchants who power their online stores using BigCommerce can sell products directly on Walmart Marketplace. Through a new partnership between the companies, BigCommerce merchants will receive an expedited application review and, for a limited time, Walmart will offer $0 commission rates to new platform sellers when they meet all “New-Seller Savings offer conditions” for their first month.

A spokesperson for BigCommerce said it’s an opportunity for sellers to reach the over 120 million unique consumers visiting the Walmart.com each month.

“Today’s online retailers need access to customers wherever they do their shopping. Even if they run their own stores, selling on marketplaces remains critical,” he told EcommerceBytes.

According to the announcement:

Starting today, Walmart Marketplace is available as a new channel in the BigCommerce Channel Manager. By activating the Walmart Marketplace channel, US merchants will be able to:

Start selling on Walmart.com quickly. Merchants that apply for access to Walmart Marketplace through BigCommerce will benefit from an expedited application review process, enabling them to become an approved Walmart seller more quickly than applying on their own.

Manage Walmart orders from your BigCommerce control panel. BigCommerce automatically keeps products synced with Walmart.com, making it easy to track products, orders, inventory and fulfillment from one central location.

Choose your own tech stack. Merchants connecting into Walmart Marketplace through BigCommerce will also gain access to a curated network of complementary partners – including CedCommerce, Codisto Channel Cloud, Feedonomics, SureDone, Zentail, Tinuiti, Teikametrics and Deliverr – to support their listing, order and inventory management, advertising and fulfillment needs.

Sell with confidence. Walmart maintains a highly-curated community of respected sellers dedicated to offering top-quality products and customer service. Combined with BigCommerce’s highly-performant platform, merchants can feel confident knowing their shoppers are having a positive online buying experience.

Sellers can learn more about the partnership and to apply to sell on Walmart Marketplace by visiting this landing page on BigCommerce’s website.