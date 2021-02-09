eBay Runs Presidents Day Sale: 20% off Certified Refurbs

eBay is running a Presidents Day promotion, but only a tiny fraction of sellers will benefit. eBay is offering a 20% off coupon to shoppers for items that in its “Certified Refurbished” program, reserved for pre-approved manufacturers.

eBay is marketing the coupon to shoppers, including a teaser banner at the top of its website that reads, “While new is nice…it’s twice the price.” When shoppers find a certified refurbished item, they can redeem the coupon by entering PREZDAY20 (a little confusing since this year is 2021).

eBay tightened its refurbished goods policy in the fall. It now requires sellers to seek preapproval to designate items “certified” refurbished (as of October 9, 2020).

Only approved manufacturers or manufacturer-approved vendors can apply. Sellers not allowed in the program must use the designation “seller refurbished.”

According to the Presidents Day promotion’s Terms & Conditions, the 20% off coupon is valid until February 15, 2021 with no minimum purchase required and a maximum value of $150. The coupon code can only be used once.

Be sure to read the complete terms for details and other restrictions.