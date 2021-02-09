Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay Runs Presidents Day Sale: 20% off Certified Refurbs

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Runs Presidents Day Sale: 20% off Certified Refurbs

eBay is running a Presidents Day promotion, but only a tiny fraction of sellers will benefit. eBay is offering a 20% off coupon to shoppers for items that in its “Certified Refurbished” program, reserved for pre-approved manufacturers.

eBay is marketing the coupon to shoppers, including a teaser banner at the top of its website that reads, “While new is nice…it’s twice the price.” When shoppers find a certified refurbished item, they can redeem the coupon by entering PREZDAY20 (a little confusing since this year is 2021).

eBay tightened its refurbished goods policy in the fall. It now requires sellers to seek preapproval to designate items “certified” refurbished (as of October 9, 2020).

Only approved manufacturers or manufacturer-approved vendors can apply. Sellers not allowed in the program must use the designation “seller refurbished.”

According to the Presidents Day promotion’s Terms & Conditions, the 20% off coupon is valid until February 15, 2021 with no minimum purchase required and a maximum value of $150. The coupon code can only be used once.

Be sure to read the complete terms for details and other restrictions.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply