Valentine’s Day Spending Shifts Due to Covid

Ina Steiner
National Retail Federation
More consumers shopping for Valentine’s Day will be turning to online venues, according to the National Retail Federation, which says spending will shift this year due to the pandemic.

The trade organization surveyed 7,882 adult consumers January 4-12 and found that those celebrating Valentine’s Day plan to spend an average $164.76, down $32 on average per person, from a record $196.31 in 2020 right before the pandemic hit.

It is clear the virus is still front and center, according to the NRF, with 74 percent indicating it will directly impact their plans for the holiday.

Online is the most popular Valentine’s Day shopping destination, visited by 39 percent, followed by department stores (29 percent), discount stores (28 percent) and local small businesses and specialty stores tied (17 percent).

This year is the first time consumers listed small businesses as a top five shopping destination since the question was added to the survey in 2015.

Not surprising due to the pandemic, there is a significant decline in the number of consumers who will plan for an evening out. Less than one-quarter (24 percent) of consumers plan to gift their loved one with an evening out, the lowest in the survey’s history. But 41 percent say they will plan a special dinner or celebration in the comfort of their own home.

You can find more information on the National Retail Federation website.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

