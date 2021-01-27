eBay Lowers Commission Fees for Certain High Priced Goods

eBay announced Wednesday it is lowering Final Value fees for certain products in the Business & Industrial category for those sellers enrolled in Managed Payments.

eBay announced in part:

Starting January 27, 2021, we’re lowering final value fees for sellers who are active in managed payments in the following categories to help you put more cash in your pocket, or reinvest in your business on eBay:

Heavy Equipment, Parts & Attachments > Heavy Equipment

Printing & Graphic Arts > Commercial Printing Presses

Restaurant & Food Service > Food Trucks, Trailers & Carts

eBay said the new fee structure in those categories will apply to items sold beginning on January 27, 2021, regardless of listing date.

In July, eBay had changed its fee structure, merging payment-processing fees into final value (commission) fees. As EcommerceBytes reported at the time, instead of paying a Final Value Fee (commission) on price-plus-shipping and another payment-processing fee on the total transaction amount (including sales tax), sellers will pay a single percentage fee on the total transaction amount, including sales tax.

You can find today’s fee news on the eBay Announcement Board.