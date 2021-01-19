eBay to Change Seller Listing Experience

Listing items for sale on eBay can feel different depending on whether you’re using a mobile device or a desktop computer. eBay set out to change that, and today it announced the new “Unified Listing Experience” and made it available to some sellers.

eBay said the new capability brings greater consistency to how sellers list across devices.

Over the next few weeks, eBay will expand it to all sellers, and it will become the default experience for some sellers starting next month (and for all sellers in the spring).

eBay promised, “Your listing fields, item specifics, and integration with third-party listing tools won’t be affected by these updates.”

So what is new? eBay explained:

“This update combines the best features in our current listings flows, giving you a streamlined listing experience that’s more consistent across all your devices. This means that wherever you list—mobile, tablet, or desktop—you’ll see a clean, unified look, and you’ll have just one listing experience that can scale with your business.

“This experience is built on new technology that will allow us to more quickly deliver new features to help you create great listings. We’ve already rolled out Background Removal on desktop as part of the new experience. Previously only available on mobile devices, this feature helps you create professional-looking photos as you list.”

We found one seller discussing it on a discussion board thread, who wrote in part:

“Gone is one simple scrolling page with fields to type in like the rest of the world- now everything is in popup boxes on the right side. they added at least 2-3 clicks of a mouse to every single field that you need to type in. It is befuddling- they are dumbing down the whole site to work on a phone.”

You can find eBay’s post on the Announcement board – if you have access to the new unified listing experience, let us know what’s different and if it makes your life easier.