USPS Reminder about Mail Restrictions on CBD Products

Products made with CBD oil have become popular, but there are restrictions when it comes to mailing them, as the USPS reminded postal workers on Monday.

“The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act. It also clarified that interstate commerce of hemp is permitted and created a process for each state to regulate hemp production and distribution,” according to the post on USPS Link newsletter site.

It referred postal employees to Publication 52, Section 453 where it states mailers must comply with all laws and must retain records establishing compliance with such laws – for no less than two years after the date of mailing. That includes laboratory test results, licenses, and compliance reports.

The USPS said mailers are not required to obtain prior authorization from the Postal Service to mail CBD products and said employees are not responsible for the mailer’s compliance.

It also noted that hemp and hemp-derived products are not permitted to be mailed to international or military destinations.

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations on cannabis and cannabis-derived products, including Cannabidiol (CBD), can be found on the FDA website.

eBay made a point of highlighting CBD sales on its marketplace in 2018, when an executive told Yahoo Finance it was seeing a spike in sales of CBD-related products: millennial shoppers purchased 39,000 cannabidiol (CBD) oils and supplements and conducted 284,000 related searches for such products on eBay that year. Hopefully online sellers are aware of regulations (federal, state, and local) in selling and mailing such products.