Etsy Redesigns Community Teams Feature

Etsy is relaunching a community feature called Etsy Teams. Once the upgrade is complete, “you’ll have access to new tools to build out your team resources, you’ll find more ways to engage with your members, and you’ll discover a new way to feature valuable content on your team,” Etsy announced.

Etsy is changing the Team homepage layout and adding new features including blog posts, knowledge base articles and a new ‘featured’ section at the top of the page. “We’ve also updated team roles to make it easier to identify Team Captain and Team Leader positions, and we’ve added a new interim role for members who want to promote valuable teams.”

Etsy is also changing the main Etsy Teams page to make it easier for users to find teams they may wish to join. “Members will be able to search for teams by keyword, location, or category. We’ve also made it easier for members to filter results by ‘new’ teams and ‘recent activity’. We’ve also added a ‘featured’ section where we can share inspiring content from the community and important updates about Etsy Teams.”

Etsy began the upgrade on Monday, January 11 – “Most of these changes will happen on the back-end and will not be visible to you and some teams may not be accessible during this process,” it explained.

Changes should be visible on Team homepages by Friday (January 15).

However, sellers reported having problems finding their Teams on Monday.

Etsy told sellers, “This is just the first step in our commitment to making significant improvements to the Etsy Teams experience. This year, we’ll continue to invest in tools that help our sellers foster communities that help them grow their businesses.”

You can find the announcement with details about the upgrade on the Etsy Community News announcement page.