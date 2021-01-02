USPS Expands Loyalty Program for Shippers

The USPS Loyalty Program launched on August 1, 2020, and changes to the program took effect on January 1, 2021, including an incentive to attract new accounts.

New USPS business customers using Click-N-Ship will be eligible for a one-time $40 Welcome Bonus credit upon shipping at least $500 combined at Priority Mail Express Retail and Priority Mail Retail rates.

The three-tier rewards program applies only to Postal Service business customers using Click-N-Ship for Priority Mail Express and Priority Mail shipping at retail rates.

The USPS describes the program benefits as follows:

“Existing USPS business customers are automatically enrolled in the Loyalty Program at the Base Loyalty tier, earning $40 of credit for each $500 spent in qualifying Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express products.

“Silver tier is reached when a business user reaches $10,000 worth of purchases of Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express labels in the prior calendar year. Silver tier businesses earn $50 of credit for each $500 spent.

“Gold tier business users will have access to Commercial Base Pricing, with up to 20 percent savings on Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express shipments. Gold tier status is achieved with $20,000 purchased on Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express labels in the prior calendar year.”

Experienced online sellers might wonder why business customers wouldn’t be using third-party services that offer Commercial rates, such as those offered by postage providers and marketplaces. “Who in the world is spending $20K on postage at retail pricing,” a reader asked when we wrote about the program in June.

You can read the reaction (and leave comments of your own) on this June 2020 AuctionBytes Blog post. And you can learn more about the program on the USPS website.