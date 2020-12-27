eBay and Amazon Update UK Sellers on New Brexit Agreement

eBay and Amazon updated UK sellers on the new agreement between Great Britain and EU. As British newspaper the Guardian reported, there are no tariffs on products sold between the UK and the EU, however, “there will be considerably more bureaucracy,” it wrote.

The newspaper noted that the choice to end free movement “inevitably means that business travel between the EU and the UK will no longer be as easy as it currently is” and offered additional information.

Here’s what eBay UK told sellers in Thursday’s announcement, along with a link to the UK government resource on Brexit:

Update on Brexit and your business eBay.co.uk

The UK and EU have now reached a Partnership Agreement which will govern trading rules post 1 January 2021. Thankfully, this is a “zero tarif”’ deal, so no new tariffs will be generally applied for UK goods. However, please note that goods will still have to comply with Rules of Origin to benefit from zero tariff arrangements. For more detail on these rules, please visit the UK Government’s Brexit checker.

Please also note that while tariffs will generally not apply, lots of other rules are changing. For example, customs processes will change, new rules will apply when shipping goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and the rules around import VAT will change. Therefore, it’s important to get ready for these. For more detail on these changes, please visit our Seller Centre.

You can find the full post on the eBay UK Announcement Board.

Amazon also updated UK sellers, you can find its post on Amazon Seller Central.