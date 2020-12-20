OfferUp Offers Protection on Orders from Pro Sellers

OfferUp has updated its mobile shopping app, including adding new sub-categories designed to help shoppers find items faster.

Another new feature allows shoppers to sort listings by location, distance, and delivery method. “Want to get it shipped? Set your location to “Nationwide,” OfferUp explained. “Don’t want to drive too far for a local item? Move the slider down to the distance you want.”

It also added millions of items from “Pro” sellers:

“Shop millions of newly-added items from OfferUp Pro Sellers. You’ll find tons of new inventory, and all of it ships to your door. Pro Seller items also come with a 30-Day Buyer Protection guarantee. Look for the Verified Shop banner in the app!”

The OfferUp website explains, “A Pro Seller has the ability to sell a large quantity of products and fulfill more orders efficiently” – you can find more information on the Pro Seller help page. And you can find more information about the new app experience on OfferUp’s post on Medium.