Amazon Promotes Cyber Monday Deals and Touts Extended Returns

Even as it runs Black Friday sales through November 27, Amazon provided a sneak peek into its Cyber Monday weekend deals in a press release today, calling it “A Weekend to Shop and Score Even More Last Minute Holiday Deals.”

It listed many of the products that will be on sale next weekend, beginning Saturday November 28, in a range of categories.

It also used the opportunity to promote its marketplace as a helpful platform for small businesses: “Customers can also shop for gifts exclusively from small businesses in the Small Business Gift Guide,” it wrote.

And Amazon pointed out its generous holiday returns policy:

Extended Returns Window: Customers can buy gifts with confidence on Amazon knowing that millions of items are eligible for free and convenient returns at over 18,000 locations in the U.S. and this year’s return window is even longer—most items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020 can now be returned until January 31, 2021. In addition, over 5,800 locations including Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, UPS Store locations and Kohl’s—and new this year Whole Foods Market—offer label-free, box-free returns, making it even easier than ever to check returns off your list.

You can find the full press release showcasing Cyber Monday weekend deals on the AboutAmazon.com press page.